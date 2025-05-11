Dairy Queen Brings Back 3 Fan-Favorite Blizzards (and Introduces 2 New Ones)

Sweet tooths, get ready to celebrate! Dairy Queen is cooling down summer with two new Blizzard flavors alongside some returning fan favorites.

The fast food chain announced that returning classics include the Confetti Cake Blizzard and Cotton Candy Blizzard, alongside two brand-new creations: the Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard and the Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard. Plus, after winning DQ’s fan vote against the Georgia Mud Fudge and Cappuccino Heath desserts, the beloved S’mores Blizzard is officially making its comeback.

DQ’s new Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard is for all the spoon-lickers out there who can’t resist sneaking a taste of brownie batter or cookie dough. Packed with brownie batter and cookie dough pieces blended into the iconic soft serve, it’s like a dessert inception.

The Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard is here to sweeten your day, combining the best of two fan-favorites—Choco-Dipped Strawberry and Strawberry Cheesecake. Think real cheesecake pieces, chocolate chunks, and strawberry topping all swirling together in creamy vanilla soft serve. It’s basically a dessert version of a power couple.

One Beloved Blizzard Flavor Returns For Dairy Queen’s 85th Birthday

In celebration of its 85th birthday, DQ is bringing back the beloved Confetti Cake Blizzard—because what’s a party without cake? Packed with cake pieces and confetti sprinkles swirled into creamy vanilla soft serve, this fan-favorite first stole hearts in 2012 and made a brief encore in 2014. Now it’s finally back, ready to sweeten your day and your dessert game.

The Cotton Candy Blizzard, another fan-favorite treat, returns every few summers, blending cotton candy topping with colorful cotton candy sprinkles for a nostalgic, sweet experience.

Last but definitely not least, Dairy Queen is finally resurrecting the legendary S’mores Blizzard!

This campfire classic hasn’t graced us since 2023, but good news—you won’t have to wait until summer to indulge. Packed with marshmallow-filled chocolate bar chunks and graham cracker crunch, this Blizzard is proof that s’mores season officially started early.

All of the summer Blizzards are available now… until that pesky fall menu rears its head…