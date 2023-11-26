Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: November 26, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
November 26, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Zodiac wheel with text in the middle: "Daily Horoscope: Sunday, November 26"
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Showing up for others doesn’t always mean you get to do it in a way that’s most comfortable to you. While you should still maintain healthy boundaries, you can’t expect your support to stick if you give up the second it’s inconvenient. Treat others the way you would want to be treated.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

It’s okay if you aren’t ready to be fully vulnerable with those closest to you. But at the very least,  you ought to be honest with yourself. Confronting these difficult truths is an unpleasant but entirely necessary part of life. The sooner you start, the sooner it’ll be over, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Your acute awareness of unhealthy patterns in others is an invaluable tool, Gemini. Don’t be afraid to use it. You can smell injustice from a while away, and right now, the universe is presenting an opportunity to call it out. Stand firm in your beliefs. It’s time to speak up.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Perhaps the problem isn’t that your problems are unfixable; it’s that you haven’t looked deeply enough into yourself to identify the root cause. Emotions are rarely as vague as our mixed-up egos lead us to believe. Indeed, the answer is staring you squarely in the face, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Hard work isn’t always the most glamorous, but it’s often the most rewarding. Resist the urge to wallow in self-pity, Leo. Rather than opining about why you’re so overwhelmed, start looking for ways to fix it. Either ask others for help or find more efficient ways to handle your workload.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Don’t underestimate the power of those conflicts you’ve swept under the rug to rear their head in different, often uglier ways. The longer you let these tensions fester, the harder they’ll be to untangle. It’s better to be honest, even if it requires having a difficult conversation (or two). 

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

No one is asking you to be a martyr, Libra. So, why are you so insistent on taking up everyone’s cause? Be wary of allowing your oversized heart to lead you astray. There is a way to be emotionally supportive without sacrificing your well-being, and the stars urge you to find it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

It can be scary to realize you’ve headed down the wrong path — perhaps you’ve covered a lot of ground down this current road, and turning back seems too big a task. Take solace in the fact that if you would’ve waited until tomorrow, you would’ve had even more distance to make up.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

If anyone is well-equipped to enter this new territory, it’s you, Sag. Stop waiting around for someone else to take the first step, and take it yourself. Those around you trust you — and with good reason. Have the same faith in yourself that your immediate community has in you.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Not everyone is as willing to brush past the sentimental and focus on the pragmatic as you, Cap. You’d be wise to remember this as you navigate your closest relationships. Don’t assume those around you are ready to bury the hatchet just because it’s convenient for you.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

The stars are aligning in your favor ahead of a significant change, Aquarius. Keep your eyes focused on the road ahead, and try not to give in to distractions. Now is the time to lock your perspective firmly on the bigger picture. Don’t lose sight of the forest through the trees.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You can’t feign ignorance of this problem forever, Pisces. At some point, you must take responsibility for running into the same issue over and over again. Conflict might always be a two-way street, but it only takes one person to decide to take a different path.

