dad-of-yellowstone-hiker-shares-eerie-note-son-left-on-mountaintop-before-vanishing



The dad of a missing Yellowstone National Park hiker has shared the eerie note his son left on a mountaintop shortly before his disappearance last month.

The dad of the missing hiker, identified as 22-year-old Austin King, gave the letter to Cowboy State Daily. It was dated Sept. 17, which is the day King was last seen. The eerie note had been left on Eagle Peak at 11,361 feet.

“I can’t feel my fingers and my glasses are so fogged from the ruthless weather of the mountains,” King wrote. “I truly cannot believe I am here after what it took to be here.”

He further pointed out, “I endured rain, sleet, hail and the most wind I have ever felt.”

King also stated that he didn’t see Eagle Peak most of the day because of the “most fog” he had ever seen in his life.

“I free soloed too many cliffs to get here and walked up to the peak from the connecting peak – AKA not the right path,” he continued. “I am 22 years old and I will never forget today [for] the rest of my life.”

King finished the note by writing, “Life is beautiful, got out and LIVE IT!”

He then signed his name and added a smiley face.

The media outlet reported that the letter was written at approximately 6 p.m. local time on Sept. 17. Three days after he went on the hike, King failed to return to his RV, located at Grant Village. He had been living in the area. He also worked for Xanterra Parks and Resorts, a private business authorized to operate in Yellowstone National Park.

Search for the Missing Yellowstone Hiker Moves From Rescue to Recovery

Nearly two weeks after King was reported missing, Yellowstone National Park officials announced they moved from rescue to recovery efforts.

“To date, more than 100 personnel including two helicopters, search dog teams, ground teams with spotting scopes, trackers, and a drone have searched more than 3,225 miles by air and ground at elevations ranging from 11,350 feet to 8,400 feet. Unfortunately, they have not found any definitive clues as to King’s current whereabouts.”

The officials then stated, “Limited search efforts will continue into the foreseeable future as conditions warrant.”

Superintendent Cam Sholly also released a statement. “Despite significant search efforts over the past week and a half, we have not been able to locate Austin. Although we will continue to hope for the best, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Austin’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Sholly then said, “I also want to thank the teams from Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, and Park and Teton counties, Wyoming, who have all worked tirelessly to find Austin in some of the most difficult and remote terrain in Yellowstone.”

