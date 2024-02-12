Cyndi Lauper’s Son Arrested in Connection to Harlem Shooting

Declyn Lauper, the son of Cyndi Lauper, was reportedly arrested last week in connection to a recent Harlem shooting incident.

According to the New York Daily News, Declyn was arrested minutes after a shooting on W. 112th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7. He was charged with possessing a loaded Glock handgun upon his arrest. The gun was in the fanny pack that Declyn was wearing. There were also seven bullets in its magazine.

A man in the area of the shooting was shot in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital for his injuries and was reported to be in stable condition.

The complaint revealed that Cyndi Lauper’s son had possessed the weapon “with intent to use it unlawfully against another.”

Declyn was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. Manhattan prosecutors sought bail of $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond. Lauper’s family posted cash bail.

Along with Declyn, another man, identified as Omar Lewin, was arrested on the scene. However, information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Cyndi Lauper’s son isn’t new to the legal system. In July 2022, he reportedly was sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle. Authorities discovered the vehicle when it was double-parked at the corner of W. 140th St. and Broadway in Hamilton Heights.

During that incident, Declyn was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The only child of Cyndi Lauper currently lives in New York City’s Upper West Side and goes by the name Dex Lauper for his rap career.

Cyndi Lauper Previously Spoke About How Wants to Give Her Everything She Never Had As a Child

During an episode of Cyndi Lauper – Still So Unusual, Lauper reflected on her busy schedule and how she works so hard to provide for her son, Declyn. She said her husband, David Thornton, basically raised Declyn.

“I work a lot because I want to give him everything I never could have,” Lauper explained, per ABC News. “I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon.”

Cyndi Lauper notably was arrested in Ozone Park, which is an Italian, working-class section of Queens, New York. Before becoming a singing sensation, Lauper was waiting tables and working at a thrift store.

“In ’83, I got my record deal as a solo artist but I had to go bankrupt first,” she explained. “Honestly, the judge said, at the end of the whole thing, he took the gavel and said, ‘Let the canary sing.’ So this canary sang.”

Cyndi Lauper went on to add that she didn’t want to be a “fake” parent to her child. “I don’t want to be fake anything. I want to be the real thing.:”