‘CSI: Miami’ Star David Caruso, 67, Looks Unrecognizable In First Sighting Since 2017

The retired actor hasn’t appeared on television since 2012.

David Caruso, former star of “CSI: Miami,” made a rare public appearance after more than six years away from the spotlight.

The retired actor, absent from television since 2012, was recently spotted outside his San Fernando Valley, California, residence.

Caruso opted for a laid-back look, sporting a blue hoodie over a green T-shirt paired with khaki pants. Notably, his trademark red hair, once neatly cropped for his TV roles, was longer, and he accessorized with round blue glasses.

Later, the 67-year-old “NYPD Blue” alum changed into a different outfit before heading out to meet friends. At a gas station, he was photographed wearing a black shirt under an open jean jacket, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Caruso’s last public appearance dates back to June 2017 when he was seen departing on a flight from LAX with his two youngest children, Marquez (18) and Paloma (16).

He began his career in the ’80s, making his debut as Danny in the comedy Getting Wasted. In 1993, Caruso achieved widespread recognition as Detective John Kelly in NYPD Blue, earning a Golden Globe Award. However, he left the series after only four episodes into the second season due to a disagreement with his pay.

In 2002, Caruso returned to television for the role of Lieutenant Horatio Caine in CSI: Miami, marking his first successful venture since NYPD Blue. A decade later, the show was cut short due to declining ratings and rising production costs.

CBS

Following the end of CSI: Miami, Caruso transitioned to a quieter life. He retired from acting to pursue the arts and in doing so established platforms such as DavidCarusoTelevision.tv and LexiconDigital.tv.

Additionally, he became a co-owner of the Miami-based clothing store Steam on Sunset.

Glad to see he’s doing well.