Cruise Ship Passenger Gets Stuck In Slide: See Viral Video

A passenger of a cruise ship got stuck in the middle of a water slide over 100 feet above the ocean, according to a viral TikTok video. The video that racked up nearly 250,000 likes showed a woman in a horizontal section of a transparent tube slide who was stuck attempting to push her way out.

Videos by Suggest

Passenger Gets Stuck In Cruise Ship Water Slide Over 100 Feet Above Ocean

Using the viral “Jet2 Holiday” audio, the woman was seen manually pushing herself along using her arms. One woman in the background of the video screamed as she noticed the trapped passenger.

“Oh my god,” said the person filming the video. “She’s literally stuck.” Although it was only a 13-second video, it was enough to show the shocking accident.

PEOPLE reported on which cruise ship this likely happened on. While the poster didn’t specify what ship this happened on, the outlet noted that the ship’s exterior resembled Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss ship.

Getty (Bloomberg/Contributor)

According to Cruisemapper, this ship was on a seven-day round-trip Alaskan cruise on September 19, the same day this video was shared. They even confirmed the water slide the passenger was stuck on.

It’s called Ocean Loops, described as a double-loop waterslide that “hangs 11 feet off the side of the ship and 159 feet above the ocean,” per a Norwegian Bliss fact sheet. The way it’s designed, it certainly looks like you could easily get trapped if there’s not enough water flow pushing you along.

Netizens in the comments were just as concerned for this passenger’s well-being. “I would die of a panic attack immediately,” one person wrote.

Many others were wondering how she escaped. “I’m panicking HOW DID SHE GET OUT,” wrote another commenter.

Some replies noted that she may have been scooting over to an escape hatch. Others realized that she was pushing herself away from the exit.

“She’s scooting the wrong way,” someone wrote. “There’s a hatch right behind her.”

We don’t yet know how the woman eventually got herself out. Hopefully, the passenger who got stuck can look back on this video with a laugh.