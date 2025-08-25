2 Women Almost Die After Getting Trapped In A Hot Tub, What Happened

Two women in their 80s almost died after getting stuck inside a hot tub. This near-death experience happened on August 20 in Kentucky, according to a statement from Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) on Facebook.

On Wednesday evening at 8:40 PM, WCSART received a wild 911 call that they described as “a first for us.” A group of women staying at a remote cabin in Wolfe County decided to relax in the cabin’s hot tub.

It was all going smoothly until two of the elderly women attempting to exit the hot tub were unable to because of “pre-existing issues.” They soon became overheated and suffered from hyperthermia.

Both becoming unresponsive, one of the group members kept their heads above the water. The other woman called 911 for help.

“The caretakers of the cabin along with WCSART and the Wolfe County Sheriff’s office responded,” it said. Upon arrival, the cabin caretakers managed to get the two women out of the hot tub. While one was partially responsive, the other was unresponsive and in critical condition.

An EMT brought the critical patient to a cold shower, applying ice to her. They also applied cold compresses to the more responsive patient and eventually cooled her down with a water hose.

Luckily, both women slowly recovered after 20 to 30 minutes of cold-water immersion. They swiftly transferred them to a local hospital for further medical care.

WCSART also made that statement to educate the public on the dangers of hot tubs. Although they provide a great way to relax, people should remember to limit their soak times.

Experts recommend a much shorter amount of time in hot tubs than you may realize. “The recommended maximum immersion time is between 15-30 minutes,” it said. “Ensure you are capable of exiting the hot tub once you enter, especially if you have any sort of disability.”

WCSART reiterated that this story could’ve ended with fatalities if there hadn’t been quick thinking with all those involved.