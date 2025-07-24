Toddler Dies After Slipping Out Father’s Arms While On Water Slide

A toddler died on a water slide after accidentally slipping out of her father’s arms. This horrifying incident occurred in Croatia on the island of Rab on Tuesday, July 22.

Toddler Falls To Death Off Water Slide While Riding With Father

Local news outlets like 24 Sata reported that the death at the Aquagan Lopar waterpark happened due to the young girl falling from a height of 11 ft., 5 in. The toddler landed on concrete after she slipped from her father’s grasp while going down the slide.

According to The Independent, she was a 21-month-old girl from Germany. First responders airlifted her via helicopter to Rijeka Clinical Hospital after the fall. Sadly, she succumbed to her severe brain injuries the next morning.

A spokesperson from the hospital made a statement after the girl’s death. “When the helicopter landed, everything stopped. We all looked at the sky and hoped for the best,” they said.

A witness reportedly heard “crying and shouting” after the horrific fall. They also noticed a Slovenian doctor rush to the toddler to perform CPR.

“The waiter had just brought me coffee,” said the witness. “When we heard crying and shouting, we thought the child had drowned.”

This death left the girl’s father grief-stricken. Reports say the father told everyone while kneeling by her side after the fall, “Don’t ask me anything… my daughter is dying!”

In response to the tragedy, Lopar’s mayor, Zdenko Jakuc, mentioned how shaken the community was. “It is an understatement to say that we are all extremely shaken,” said the mayor. “When the helicopter landed, everything stopped. We all looked at the sky and hoped for the best.”

Nothing this tragic has ever happened to this waterpark. The waterpark’s owner, Josip Ivanić, told Jutarnji how devastating this was for everyone. “I wasn’t here when it happened and what can I tell you,” he said. “It’s a tragedy for us, for the family, for everyone.”

The owner confirmed that the Primorje-Gorski Kotar Police Department had immediately begun investigating the incident. “Something like this has never happened in this park, which I have managed for more than 30 years.”