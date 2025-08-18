2 Elderly Carnival Cruise Passengers Die In Separate Drowning Incidents On Same Day At Bahamas Resort

Two elderly American tourists and Carnival Cruise passengers died in separate drowning incidents on the very same day at a newly opened private Bahamas resort.

According to a news release issued by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the incidents occurred on Friday, August 15.

Shortly before noon, RBPF officers responded to Celebration Key, the aforementioned private Caribbean resort on Grand Bahama Island. They had received a report of a 79-year-old unresponsive man on board a commercial vessel.

As per the police, the man had been snorkeling at a beach when he became unresponsive. After a lifeguard assisted him in the water, and CPR was administered, the elderly man, an American tourist, was pronounced dead.

Hours later, at around 2:30 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive 74-year-old woman at a separate commercial vessel. The police detailed that the woman had been swimming in a pool.

Similarly, a lifeguard assisted the woman, and CPR was administered at the time. However, the elderly woman, also an American tourist, was pronounced dead.

Cruise Line’s Statement

As reported by PEOPLE, both elderly tourists had been traveling in separate Carnival Cruise vessels at Celebration Key. Carnival Cruise Line shared a statement with the outlet, addressing the incidents.

“Our lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate water emergency incidents at Celebration Key on Friday — one in the lagoon and one at the beach,” the statement read.

The cruise line detailed that both victims had been traveling with family on their Mardi Gras and Carnival Elation vessels. They didn’t specify who was on board which vessel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance,” the statement concluded.

The RBPF release added that autopsies will be conducted on both victims to determine their causes of death. The incidents remain under investigation.

As reported by the New York Post, Celebration Key opened less than a month before the incidents, on July 19. Featuring multiple marquee attractions, the luxury resort, exclusive to Carnival Cruise guests, has been described as the “Key to Paradise.”

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy celebrated the newly opened resort by calling it “more than just a beautiful place.”

“It’s a celebration of the Bahamian paradise our guests love, complemented by an impressive variety of incredible new experiences and offerings,” Duffy said in a Carnival News report. “We’ve built the ultimate beach day for our guests, whether they crave fun in the sun or relaxation under a palm tree.”