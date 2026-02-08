Crooks Break Into Christian Singer’s Car Mid-Tour

Thieves broke into a Christian singer’s car, causing her to postpone another show that made her worry about her mortgage.

On December 11, Flamy Grant, a Christian drag singer, took to Instagram to inform her fans that someone broke into her car and stole equipment.

Flamy Grant is a North Carolinian musician and performer whose debut album Bible Belt Baby hit #1 on the iTunes Christian music charts in 2023. She has been producing music for years and has developed a faithful following.

In her alarming post, she announced that someone had broken into her car which was parked outside the hotel she was staying at while on tour. The thieves had taken a few bags of equipment and gear.

She explained that she always took her “expensive stuff” into the hotels with her, thankfully. However, the two broken windows and gear regardless of price cost her that night’s show.

“After filing police reports, filing an insurance claim, and finding a place for repairs, it was clear I wasn’t going to make it to Louisville tonight. That, coupled with the incoming snow, led us to make the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Make the Yuletide Gay concert at Logan Street Market. So sorry, Louisville— I’ll make it up to you soon,” she wrote.

Fans Supported Christian Drag Musician After Someone Broke Into Her Car

In the post, Flamy Grant expressed that missing that show put her first mortgage payment into question. She posted her Venmo to allow any generous fans to support the costs of her car and make up for lost money.

In a follow-up post the next day, Flamy Grant shared her deep gratitude for all those who helped.

Not only did fans cover a “good chunk” of her first mortgage payment, but she was also able to afford the window repairs on her car.

“I seriously cannot thank y’all enough for the love and kindness. To everyone who chipped in to help me make up for the lost income this month, please know how deeply grateful Chris and I are,” she expressed.

She was back on the road, and couldn’t be happier.