Criscilla Anderson, Whose Relationship With Country Singer Ex Inspired Netflix Show, Dead at 45

Criscilla Anderson, who appeared on Netflix’s Country Ever After with her ex-husband and country singer Coffey Anderson, has died. Criscilla passed away at the young age of 45 after a battle with cancer.

She had been battling colon cancer for some time. Through her friend Lindsey, she shared her own death announcement on Instagram. The celeb shared with fans that she had passed away after her cancer battle.

She wrote, “If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love. Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard, and I loved deeply. I am not gone… I’m Home.”

Criscilla continued, addressing each of her family. First, she addressed her children in the post, promising to always watch over them. She wrote, “My babies… I am watching over you. When a moment feels warm, familiar, or too beautiful to be a coincidence — that’s me. I’m still mothering you. I’m still yours.”

She also wrote, “To my family…thank you for loving me so unconditional. Please take care of one another — my love is still wrapped around you.”

Criscilla Anderson Dies

Prior to her death, Criscilla and Coffey had broken up. However, it was clear that the two still shared a connection and love together.

Doctors first diagnosed her with cancer in 2018 after experiencing stomach pains. In 2019, Coffey and Criscilla were doubtful that the cancer could be fully treated. But they remained hopeful.

“When you say that you will be there for each other through thick and thin and through sickness and health, you have to mean it,” Coffey reflected. “There are a lot of moments that you can never prepare for. I mean, I never thought I would be helping Criscilla brush her teeth or get to the bathroom in the middle of the night. But we are willing to do it for each other. Each of us are giving 100 percent.”

After her death, Coffey mourned his loss on social media.

“Heaven gained a star today. 💔She said before she passed, ‘if you see a butterfly, that will be me. If you miss me, a butterfly will show up. Remember….I’ll be there with you.” 🦋We miss you already. Our hearts are shattered – Our minds are jumbled. Our lives will never be the same,” Coffey Anderson wrote in an Instagram post.

“The babies are resilient and strong as ever. We did good with them. So, dance your heart out on the beach in heaven.”

He closed his post with, “I love you more.”