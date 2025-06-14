Country Singer Who Competed on ‘DWTS’ Welcomes Baby

Country singer Lauren Alaina just delivered a bundle of joy—and a brand-new tune to celebrate the little superstar.

The 30-year-old American Idol alum welcomed her first child, a daughter named Beni Doll Arnold, with her husband Cam Arnold on Wednesday, June 11. Of course, the happy parents took to Instagram to share the news.

The newborn was born at 8:44 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long. Alaina shared sweet photos of her family of three spending time together in the hospital room.

“The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn’t even knew existed were unlocked at 8:44 am when they laid you on my belly for the first time. I will never be the same,” the couple wrote alongside the sweet shots. “You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection. We are honored God chose us to be your parents. Thank you to everyone for all of the love, prayers, and support for our precious daughter.”

The New Mommy Country Singer Revealed Another Surprise

The Dancing with the Stars season 28 finalist revealed another surprise. She had a new song dedicated to her first child.

“To celebrate the most precious miracle on Earth, I have decided to release a song I wrote about my daughter,” Alaina explained. “We learned she was coming in a time of deep sadness after the loss of my daddy. I wasn’t sure when I would share “Heaven Sent“, but watching my own husband become a father the last couple of days has made me want to share it with you now.”

“She came just before Father’s Day. My first without my own father. A day that will forever be hard to me, but I now have a new and perfect reason to celebrate it,” she added. “Beni’s daddy. My sweet and steady husband. Beni truly is a gift from God that my old man sitting up there in Heaven Sent. It’s out now everywhere.”

Country music colleagues rushed to the comments to congratulate Lauren Alaina on her new bundle of joy.

“Congrats,” Miranda Lambert wrote, adding pink heart emojis. Coffey Anderson wrote: “Oh. My. Gosh. Congratulations yall! She’s perfect. Y’all are perfect.”

“Welcome to the world, Beni! Congratulations, Lauren & Cam!” the Grand Ole Opry added.