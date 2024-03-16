Crews Sweep River For College Student Who Went Missing Near Luke Bryan’s Bar

Rescue operations continue for a college student who disappeared after departing from Luke Bryan’s Nashville bar. Rescue teams are scouring the riverbanks in search of any clues regarding the whereabouts of Riley Strain.

Crews deployed two boats along sections of the Cumberland River on Wednesday in an effort to locate the 22-year-old. Nashville OEM also sought sonar equipment to assist in the river search, as reported by Taste of Country.

Strain has been missing since he vanished during his walk back to the hotel. The Nashville police are examining security footage from that evening to locate him. The authorities pinpointed the last known location of Strain on camera at the intersection of 1st Ave. North and Gay Street.

The security footage revealed that Strain seemed to injure himself. In the video, the college student stumbled and fell close to a light pole. Strain struggled to rise and seemed to be clutching his head. It remains uncertain whether Strain sustained a serious injury.

Strain and his fraternity brothers traveled to Nashville for a convention. After being advised by a bartender at Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar to leave due to intoxication, Strain informed his fraternity brothers that he intended to go back to the hotel. However, the college student ended up heading in the wrong direction. Police last detected Strain’s phone signal near Public Square Park and the river.

Luke Bryan Asks for Prayers For Missing College Student

Sharing on Instagram Stories, Bryan requested prayers for Strain and mentioned his cooperation with authorities regarding the issue. “Y’all this is scary,” Bryan posted, “Praying for his safe return.”

Meanwhile, his mother spoke with WKRN-TV (via People) about her son’s disappearance. Strain’s loved ones eagerly await his safe homecoming. “We miss him and we want him back so bad,” she told the station.

She mentioned it was unusual for Strain to not be in touch with his family. “He’s always texting me, calling me, FaceTiming me,” she said. “He’s always in touch with me — He’s very communicative.”

The local community is also expressing thoughts and prayers for a safe return. The University of Missouri issued a statement regarding Strain’s disappearance.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”