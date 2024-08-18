Credence Clearwater Revival Drummer’s Son Named Person of Interest in Homicide Case

Credence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford’s son, Brent Clifford, has been named a person of interest in a homicide case. Police arrested Bret around 4 PM on Wednesday in Portola, California. TMZ first broke the news of his arrest.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, authorities took Clifford into custody on an active warrant. The warrant was in connection to the shooting death of William Andrews. Police discovered Andrews dead last Sunday.

Credence Clearwater Revival Drummer’s Son POI in Homicide Case

According to TMZ, the police have Clifford listed as a POI in another homicide case. His girlfriend, Patricia Portella-Wright, went missing earlier this month. They believe Clifford may have something to do with her disappearance.

Police discovered a body on Thursday believed to be Portella-Wright, although they have yet to confirm the person’s identity.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share today, (August 15th, 2024) we have found the body of a female believed to be Patricia Portella-Wright,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement on X.

“The body was found off Mt Rose Highway in Washoe County Nevada. We are waiting on confirmation of the identification from the Washoe County Coroner’s Office.”

As of now, no one from Credence Clearwater Revival, including Doug Clifford, has made comments on the news.