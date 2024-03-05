Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Gives Birth to Daughter

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is usually enjoying some much-needed rest during the NFL offseason. But that won’t be the case this year. Dak and his girlfriend Sara Jane Ramos welcomed a baby girl into their lives last week. Dak says both mom and the baby are healthy, but admits that he is feeling “different.

“Yeah, I feel different,” he said. “Especially when you wake up in the morning, you see that baby and understand the responsibilities. Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but to want that for somebody else even more. It’s special. Baby’s doing great, mom’s doing great, everybody’s healthy and at home and we’re blessed.”

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah have welcomed their daughter into the world.



“Baby MJ” was born last Thursday. She and mom are healthy. Dak laughed as he said he changed the first diaper and is trying to pass that job off. #dallascowboys #cowboysnation pic.twitter.com/o5tsL6sJNW — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) March 4, 2024

While Prescott is willing to take on several of the responsibilities of fatherhood, diaper duty isn’t one of them. When reporters asked him how many diapers he has changed since the birth of baby MJ he replied:

“Just a handful. Changed the first one, then about two or three after that, then I try to pass that job along.”

Dak Prescott Gets Roasted for New Look

The birth of his daughter was not the only reason that Dak was in the news this week. The Cowboys star recently went viral on Twitter. Dak’s hair stylist Abel the Barber posted Dak’s new haircut on Instagram.

How are we feeling about #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's new haircut?



(h/t ig/abelthebarber) pic.twitter.com/cdA9m67Tmi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 4, 2024

He got lit up in the comment section.

“His hair is about as long as his playoff runs,” one user wrote.

“Better to shave it bald on your own instead of keeping a hairstyle with male-pattern baldness,” another user added.

“He’s that uncle at the cookout who always talks about his glory days on the field… even though he never played,” another said.

“His new hairstyle about like playoff success history… not a lot there,” another wrote.

Cowboys Legend Gets Honest on Prescott

Dak has led the Cowboys through some incredible regular seasons. But when it comes to the playoffs, the Cowboys quarterback continually falls short. This season the Cowboys got annihilated by the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs after winning the division with a 12-5 record.

It made some question whether Prescott could ever lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl. But Cowboys legend Troy Aikman says he still has faith in him.

“I still believe in Dak,” said Aikman. “I feel like until you do it, there are always those criticisms. Peyton Manning heard that his first three years — he didn’t win a playoff game — and then you look back at it now and you can’t imagine anybody would question whether or not he could win a playoff game.”