Courteney Cox, Daughter Coco Appear to Have Heated Discussion in London Airport

While traveling abroad on Monday, March 11, Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette were spotted having a heated argument as they walked through Heathrow Airport in London.

According to Page Six, the Scream actress and her daughter appeared to be having an argument of some sort. However, no one was able to tell what the mother-daughter duo were speaking heatedly about. Eventually, Cox was seen side-hugging Arquette while they continued to walk through the airport.

Courteney Cox shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette. The former couple met on the set of the 1996 horror film Scream. They married in 1999 and Coco was born in June 2004. Cox and Arquette separated in Oct. 2010 and their divorce was finalized in 2013. Although their marriage ended, Cox and Arquette remained business partners and even appeared together in Scream 5.

Cox and her daughter appear to be very close, as they appeared together at the premiere of Scream 6 in 2023.

Courteney Cox Once Admitted That She’s Now Always ‘Good With Boundaries’

During a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Courteney Cox opened up about how she approaches parenting her and David Arquette’s daughter, Coco.

“I was really close to my mom,” Cox explained. “She was my best friend. And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything.”

However, even Courteney Cox admitted that, like most mothers and daughters, she and Coco do fight on occasion. “We fight. I’ve learned that boundaries are important and to keep them because I know it makes her feel safe. But I’m not always good with boundaries. I get worn out. You’ve got to pick your battles and decide what is important.”

Cox also spoke about co-parenting with Arquette. She noted that it has been “when you don’t fight about things.”

“When there’s no ‘Can I have her during this holiday? It’s not like, ‘Well, those are my holidays,’” Cox explained. “No, it doesn’t matter. Whatever she wants to do and whatever works. There’s never been a contention about stuff like that. And I think that’s really, really important.”

Courteney Cox went on to add that she appreciates her time with Coco now that she’s a teenager. “I think she’s funny, and I love hanging out with her. I love when she needs me. She’s fun. And you could never be mad at her, ever, for too long. Coco’s a really good apologizer. I should save her texts. That girl could talk her way out of anything.”