couple-welcomes-baby-after-finding-love-on-netflix-dating-show

Love Is Blind‘s OG sweethearts just proved their love isn’t just blind, it makes babies, too…

Videos by Suggest

Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, stars of the first season of the hit Netflix show, welcomed their first child, a son named Ezra, on Wednesday, October 1. They shared the news on Instagram on October 20.

“To God be the GLORY! 🙌🏾🩵 Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut October 1st ,a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time,” the couple wrote in the caption to their post.

“After an unexpected turn with preeclampsia and a few days in the hospital, we’ve been taking it slow… healing, resting, and soaking up all the love,” they added.

The photos showed the couple with their adorable baby boy at home, behind-the-scenes moments at the hospital, and a sweet shot of their hands framing Ezra’s tiny feet.

Image via Instagram / Lauren and Cameron Hamilton

“Love is Blind gave us the world’s best couple,” one Netflix watcher gushed in the comments section. “Literally America’s baby lol we have all been cheering and waiting for this moment,” another fan added.

“Okay, you look gorgeous after birth – HOW?!” a third fan marveled.

The Netflix Fan Favorites Explain the Heartwarming Origin of Their Baby’s Name

Lauren, 37, says their baby, born at 5 lbs. 15 oz., made the long journey to parenthood “worth it.”

“He’s been such a blessing already,” she recently told PEOPLE. “Having [him] has made the long journey worth it.”

“It still feels surreal that we have a son after four years of trying to conceive,” Cameron, 35, told the outlet. “That said, the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real. I’m grateful for it all.”

“The name ‘Ezra’ just came to us one day when we first started talking about baby names,” Cameron added. “Once I suggested it, we both agreed that was going to be his name. It felt right.”

“After my dad passed, we were organizing his things, and we found a Bible that had been his mother’s,” Lauren shared. “When we opened it, the Bible opened to the book of Ezra, and a picture of Dad fell out. That was a sign.”