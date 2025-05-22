Couple Both Loses An Arm While Holding Each Other Through Tornado

A couple both lost opposite arms when a powerful tornado tore through their home in London, Kentucky.

According to a report by LEX 18, a powerful EF-4 tornado touched down over the weekend, claiming the lives of 19 people. Seventeen of those who died were in Laurel County. One couple, Paul and Gail Cline, were at home in their bedroom when the twister hit. A neighbor reportedly heard Gail screaming for help. He went to investigate and pulled the couple into the hallway, but they were badly injured.

Doctors reportedly explained, “Where they lost opposite arms, it’s because they were holding each other.”

The couple’s niece, Taylor Baker, said, “All I can’t get out of my head is just how terrified they both were. I cannot imagine the fear that was going through their minds. But there’s one thing about them. They are godly people.”

The outlet explains that Gail is on life support, and doctors have placed her in a medically induced coma. She also reportedly suffered from fragments in her ribs, which then punctured her lungs. Paul’s condition has reportedly improved, although he suffers from dementia, which is making it difficult for him to comprehend what happened.

The couple also has a 12-year-old dog called Sadie. She reportedly got out of the house when the tornado struck and was later found hiding in the couple’s bedroom.

A GoFundMe Is Live To Help The Couple Rebuild

Taylor has set up a GoFundMe to help the couple with finances. The fundraiser explains that they lost everything in the storm, from their home to their vehicles. The post also reveals that Gail suffers from stage 4 cancer.

In a Facebook post, Taylor posted several images of what was left of her aunt and uncle’s home. She also thanked the community for their generosity and support. “I am so emotional this evening because I just can’t get over how this little town and people from surrounding towns have come together to help in the ways they have. You never understand this kind of disaster until it happens to you or your family,” she wrote.

Per People, on May 16, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the storms, which killed at least 21 people across multiple states.