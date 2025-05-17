At Least 21 Dead After Tornadoes Sweep Through Kentucky And Missouri

Following a tornado outbreak in Kentucky and Missouri, at least 21 people have been confirmed dead across the two states. Extensive property damage has also been caused by the tornadoes, especially in Laurel County, Kentucky, and St. Louis, Missouri.

Videos by Suggest

According to Fox 4, 14 people in Kentucky were confirmed dead on Saturday, May 14, with seven more having lost their lives in Missouri. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed his state’s death toll via X, stating that the number of deaths is “expected to grow.”

“This is another tough morning for Kentucky after a night of deadly weather.” Beshear wrote on X. “Yesterday I declared a state of emergency ahead of the event, which has allowed us to respond quickly.”

As per Beshear, a total of 14 people were killed, the state is currently in an active rescue phase, more than 100,000 people have been left without power, and five counties have been declared a state of emergency.

More specifically, the city of London in Laurel County was where the Kentucky tornado touched down just before midnight, May 16. Video footage shared online shows the devastation caused by the tornado. Lightning flashing is seen in the background as homes were left destroyed.

St. Louis, Missouri

In Missouri, at least seven people were killed. Out of those seven, five people died in the city of St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer, as reported by Fox 4, she has implemented a city-wide curfew. Reportedly, more than 5,000 homes were damaged or destroyed by the storms.

“The loss of life and destruction St. Louis has experienced in today’s storm is horrendous,” Spencer wrote on X. “My thoughts are with everyone whose lives were altered today.”

“Our first responders and community are stepping up in tremendous ways to save lives, help those who are injured, provide shelter, and so much more. Thank you.”

According to USA Today, tornadic storms were also reported in several other states, including Indiana and Illinois. Reportedly, building damage has been reported throughout both states. Power outages have also occurred as transformers and power lines were destroyed by the storms.