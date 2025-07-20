Country Superstar Says Fans Are ‘Safe’ With Their ‘Side Chick’ At His Show Following Coldplay Kiss Cam Incident

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is providing a “safe” space for his fans and “side chicks” following the Coldplay concert kiss cam incident.

During his performance on Jul. 18 in Glendale, Arizona, Wallet declared on stage, “Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you’re safe here. I don’t condone cheating… anymore.”

The remark came just days after a man and woman were caught cheating on their spouses at a Coldplay concert. During the show, the duo was caught on the kiss cam before immediately (and mortifiedly) ducked down to avoid being seen.

“Whoa, look at these two,” Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin declared on stage. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The man was identified as Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, while the woman was reportedly Kristin Cabot, who is the company’s Chief of People.

Byron was placed on leave by Astronomer before he ultimately resigned as CEO. The company announced his resignation was approved by its board.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” the company’s statement reads. “Our leaders are expected to set that standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

Astronomer then revealed, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors have accepted.”

Fellow Country Singers Also Made Kiss Cam Jokes

Morgan Wallen wasn’t the only country music star to comment on the kiss cam incident.

Fellow country singer Jason Aldean also cracked a kiss cam joke in his Instagram Stories. “Bring your girl to the Aldean show before her CEO does,” his post reads.

The post featured the infamous Byron and Cabot kiss cam photo.

Aldean himself was previously involved in a cheating scandal back in 2012. The country singer was caught kissing another woman, later identified as Brittany Kerr, while he was still married to his first wife, Jessica Ussery. Aldean and Ussery ended their marriage the following year.

Although he referred to the situation as a “drunken mistake” at the time, Aldean ended up dating and marrying Kerr.

Luke Bryan also made a joke about the kiss cam situation during a recent show. While performing on Jul. 17, he asked, “Anybody here with your secretary tonight?”





