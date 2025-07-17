Coldplay’s Chris Martin Hits the Wrong Note, Unveils CEO’s Alleged Affair Mid-Concert

When the “kiss cam” zoomed in, a Coldplay concert turned into a game of dodge, drama, and speculation, egged on by dandy frontman Chris Martin…

On Wednesday, a seemingly mortified couple at a Coldplay concert avoided the stadium’s “kiss cam,” prompting Martin to suggest they might be “having an affair.”

A TikTok video captured the moment a gray-haired man and a blonde woman shared a loving embrace at Gillette Stadium. That is, until the camera caught them, and the panic set in.

The woman hid her face and turned away, while the man ducked out of sight. Martin narrated the moment live, as the crowd chuckled at their shy escape act.

“Oh, what?” a clueless Martin blurted out. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The TikTok video posted by user “Instaagraace” has garnered several million views as of Thursday morning.

Internet Sleuths Uncover the Alleged Identitites of the Embarrassed Coldplay Couple

Of course, the comments section of the clip was filled with speculation on the identity of the couple that was either having an affair or simply embarrassed to be seen at a Coldplay concert.

The couple was stunned when Chris Martin spotted them and put them on the Jumbotron. (Images via TikTok / @instaagraace)

Online sleuths have speculated that the individuals in the video resemble Andy Byron, CEO of the New York-based tech company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer, also known as the Head of Human Resources.

“Oh my God, that looks like Astronomer CEO Andy Byron AND Astronomer Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot??? Oh, that’s gonna be one awkward board meeting, if not a couple divorces too,” the top comment reads.

The blonde woman cowers as a girl pal giggles. (Images via TikTok / @instaagraace)

“UPDATE! They are BOTH married with children,” another TikTok user added. “He is the CEO, she’s head of HR. Girly giggling next to them is another employee who they recently promoted. Wife just changed her last name on Facebook to her maiden name,” they added. This is something an X user backed up with alleged screenshots. Byron’s wife reportedly has since deactivated her Facebook account.

Meanwhile, at least one onlooker pointed out the double humiliation of a spouse not only having an affair, but being outed at the lamest setting possible.

“If I saw my husband cuddled up with his mistress at the COLDPLAY CONCERT I would actually be sent to the psych ward,” they joked.