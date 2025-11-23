Country Star and ‘Bachelor’ Alum Welcome Baby

Bachelor alum, Lauren Lane, recently announced she and her husband, country music star Chris Lane, have welcomed their first daughter, Logan Lane.

In an Instagram post, Lauren shared some photos of the infant. “Logan Lane 🎀 11/11 🪽 We love you sweet little girl!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The couple also shares two sons, Dutton Walker and Baker West.

The Bachelor alum previously opened up about how she and the country star were not expecting to get pregnant again.

“Needless to say, cycle tracking isn’t the most effective thing,” she told PEOPLE earlier this year. “But clearly, I’m just gonna go with the belief that it was meant to be, and this little human being is meant to be on this earth. I’m kind of glad that we didn’t have to make the decision. It was just decided for us.”

Chris also said the pregnancy is “very exciting” before jokingly declaring, “I’m exhausted just thinking about having a newborn. I’m too old for this!”

Lauren countered Chris’ remark by stating she deals with daily “WWE SmackDowns” between their two boys. She noted that maybe a baby girl is what the family needs to calm things down.

“Maybe some softening of the testosterone that’s swirling around our toddlers right now would be nice,” she pointed out.

However, Lauren said she wouldn’t mind if it were another boy. “I know how to be a boy mom like the back of my hand at this point,” she explained. “And I feel confident in that role. And I love being a boy mom. But truly, a healthy baby has always been the number one wish.”

Chris added, “I’ve never envisioned myself as a girl dad before, so I would be a little nervous if that were the case. I’m excited to find out, though.”

The ‘Bachelor’ Alum and the Country Star Previously Opened Up About Their ‘Chaotic’ Parenting Lifestyle

During a 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Lauren and Chris Lane opened up about their lives as parents.

“It’s all chaotic,” Lauren admitted. “But fun. It’s definitely one of those things where I’m sure one day we’ll look back and it’ll be too quiet in our house. So I’m trying not to take it for granted or wish away time, but it can be a little stressful at times.”

At the same interview, Lauren and Chris discussed how their eldest son, Dutton, was dealing with becoming a big brother for the first time.

“I thought [Dutton] being so young would make our lives easier. I was like, ‘Oh, maybe he won’t experience the jealousy as much because he’s so young,’” Lauren explained. “But actually, there definitely was a period of time where he was very just out of sorts and a little bit jealous.”

She then noted, “I had the baby attached to me a little bit more, just like breastfeeding and stuff. And I think he was like, ‘Whoa, what is going on? Who has taken my mom from me?’ Which, obviously, I was still just as much with him, but now that Baker is able to not be so attached to me all the time, he loves Baker.”