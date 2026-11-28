C.J. Beach, a popular local musician in Wakulla County, Florida has died after being involved in a car accident. He was 22.

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Hours after performing a show at Panacea’s Salty Donkey on Nov. 6, Beach was involved in a car accident that took his life, WTXL reported.

“A lot of us don’t know what to do with that because it seems so utterly unfair. It’s left a broken part of us in some ways,” Herb Donaldson, the owner of the Palaver Tree Theater, told the news outlet.

Donaldson has known Beach for some time, and helped host Beach’s music festival, Deadman Walking, which he used to showcase local talent.

“He would bring all these other musicians in and would care so genuinely for them and their performance and to make sure that it was right for them,” Donaldson said. “It was about bringing all of them together to help build a stronger musical community scene here within the county.”

His obituary reads, “Whether he was sharing acoustic sets on social media, mentoring a peer, or rallying a room with his warmth and humor, C.J. lived life completely and authentically.”

According to his obituary, he was inspired by his girlfriend to complete a barber program.

“One of his weekly highlights was the curriculum practice at the local elementary schools, where he and his classmates provided haircuts for the students and perfected their craft,” the obituary said. In addition to working with children, the class also provided haircuts to the less fortunate.

His father, Charles Beach, posted about his son’s death on Facebook, using the opportunity to fight for local change.

“I appreciate all of the outpouring feelings and thoughts about my son CJ,” he wrote. “So I ask this, flood the county commissioners will calls and text to install warning lights and many signs on both sides of that curve on Rehwinkle. CJ’s wreck was in the same spot as the last wreck there. The bushes hadn’t even grown back. That is what I ask for in memory of my son CJ.”