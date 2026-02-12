Country Singer and Wife Split, Ending 14-Year Marriage

A country singer and his wife have officially called it quits after more than a decade of marriage.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Brett and Cecila Kissel announced their split.

“It is with a clear mind and a loving heart that we have made the decision to end our marriage of almost 15 years,” a handwritten letter by Cecila reads. “We have come to realize after a great deal of deep soul searching that we are no longer suited to be married to one another. This is a very big decision which we have not taken lightly.”

Cecila further wrote, “As we move forward in our next chapter of life, we look forward to continuing to co-parent our 4 amazing children, and we will definitely remain great friends. We look forward to our future with optimism, with love, and with great respect for one another.”

The country singer further wrote in the post’s caption, “Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we navigate this new chapter. We would like to share that we are all doing well and have quietly been separated now for a year and a half.”

“Please don’t spend your time worrying about us and our children,” he then added. “However, we would greatly appreciate your continued kindness moving forward and ask that you respect the privacy of our family.”

The couple first met in 2008 and were married in July 2011 before moving to Nashville, Tennessee. They welcomed their first daughter in 2016. Cecila also gave birth to second daughter and two songs within the next six years.

The Country Singer Once Opened Up About How He and His Wife Approach His Music Career

During a 2020 interview, Kissel opened upa bout how he and Cecilia had been approaching his music career with their family in mind.

“What’s unique about our union is that everything we do in business has to have a family angle,” he explained. “And everything we do in our family has to integrate our life and music and business. So when we wake up in the morning, we just are. There’s no two sides.”

The country singer then said that Cecilia had a say about who he played music with.

“I’m very welcoming and I love everybody,” he pointed out. “She does too.”

However, Kissel said there’s a catch.

“Her radar for detection on those who are genuine and those who might need a bit more alignment,” he added. “Or maybe would use me and my career and my personality as a stepping stone to get ahead, she can call that and she can see that.”