Country Singer Suddenly Cancels Music Festival Performance Over ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

Country singer Ella Langley was forced to cancel her appearance at the Hoofbeat Music Festival in Cadott, Wisconsin, last month.

Videos by Suggest

Right before the music festival was set to take place, the organizers took to Instagram to reveal that Joe Nichols would replace Ella Langley in the lineup.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ella Langley can no longer make her scheduled performance,” the update reads. “But you know – we wouldn’t leave you hangin’. A huge thank you to Joe Nichols for stepping in so last minute to keep the good times rolling. Give him a big ol’ Sconnie welcome!”

Nichols responded to the news by posting two fists in the comment section.

Despite the country singer having to back out at the last minute, there were other major acts at the Hoofbeat Music Festival. Among them were Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Gretchen Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, and Chris Young.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Langley shared the news that her shows from August to November were sold out.

“SOLD. OUT,” she declared in an Instagram post. “Thank y’all so much. Can’t wait to see you out there!!”

Ella Langley Previously Opened Up About ‘Manifesting’ Her Exciting Music Career

During a mid-2024 interview with GRAMMY.com, Ella Langley opened up about her exciting music career.

“I’ve been manifesting this my whole life,” she explained. “People used to ask me, ‘How far do you want to take it?’ and I was like, ‘As far as I can — which is, in my brain, a stadium.”

She then shared, “So with the record coming out and playing my first stadium, I just kept thinking about that little girl that would lay in her room, stare at the ceiling, and wonder if her dream would ever work out. And yesterday, it felt like it’s coming true.”

Noting she doesn’t consider herself a songwriter, Langley said, “I just have the imagination of a 10-year-old, and that helps, for sure, with songwriting. My dad’s an incredible storyteller.

“My grandpa was an incredible storyteller,” she continued. “Really, storytelling is what my family did. If you come and sit at our dinner table, everyone’s talking over each other, laughing loud, telling the same stories that everyone’s heard. If one new person sits at the kitchen table, they’re in for a loud dinner.”

In regards to being a big “manifester,” Langley added, “I write in my journal, I make manifestation boards. Every New Year’s for the past two or three years, me and a bunch of my team get together, and we have a big arts and crafts party. We play music and manifest. It’s crazy to see the things that I put on my board last year that are coming true this year.”