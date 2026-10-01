Country Singer and Wife Announce They Have a Baby on the Way

Country singer Conner Smith and his wife Leah Thompson Smith are weeks away from welcoming their first child.

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The couple first shared that they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post on June 18. “Couldn’t keep this secret any longer! Baby Smith on the way…” Leah wrote. “We truly couldn’t feel more blessed💌”

In the pictures, the couple poses outdoors on a farm while holding a series of sonogram pictures. Leah Smith is wearing a button down shirt that she leaves open to reveal her baby bump.

The next day, she shared a post featuring a series of black and white photos of the couple posing with the sonogram picture. “We could not be MORE excited!!!!!!” she wrote.

Photo Credit: Leah Thompson Smith/Instagram

In August, the couple shared a video on Instagram where they found out they were having a baby girl. They both predicted that they were having a girl before opening a box to discover a pink onesie.

“I love her,” Conner commented on the post.

On August 21, Conner released a new single, “Pink Champagne.” In a preview video, he said he “wrote this song about finding out we are having a baby girl.” In another clip, he claimed he “wrote this song 6 years ago. And now I’m living it.”

Leah Smith, a professional surfer and swimwear designer, posts frequently on Instagram about what she’s doing throughout her pregnancy. She posted a video in early September of her surfing on the back of a boat at seven months pregnant.

“7 months pregnant is lit,” her husband commented.