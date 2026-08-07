Country Music Supergroup Reveals New Album Release

Three years after they last performed together, country music supergroup The Highwomen are back with a new live album.

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Ahead of their headlining performance at Brandi Carlile’s “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend at The Gorge Amphitheatre on May 31, they released Live at The Gorge digitally.

“There are shows that split time in half. The Gorge did that,” they said in the Instagram announcement. “It had been a long time since the four of us stood onstage together, long enough for life to get loud, strange, beautiful, brutal. It was so long we’d forgotten what happens when all our voices hit the same air again.”

“At some point it started feeling like we were standing inside something alive all together at the same time. We didn’t even know we were making a live album that night, but when we listened back, we heard it…four women finding each other again in real time.”

“So we kept it, and now it’s ours to share.”

The 20 song album features versions of their songs “Redesigning Women” and “Highwomen” featuring Brittney Spencer, as well as a cover of “Delta Dawn” featuring country legend Tanya Tucker.

Other cover songs include Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” Elton John’s “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” and LeeAnn Womack’s “The Bees.”

Along with the album, a video of “Redesigning Women” featuring Allison Russell and Brittney Spencer was released on YouTube.

“The recordings sound wild, emotional, electric, human and exactly how that night felt…We could really feel the connection, the community and that rare oneness where everybody carried each other for a little while. And maybe that matters right now because when the world feels like it’s coming apart at the seams, music still gives us a place to meet each other in the middle of it all, to sing too loud, cry in public, laugh at dumb shit, hold each other upright, and walk back out into the world feeling a little less alone a little more whole and a little more ready to keep fighting for each other,” the group said in a statement shared by MusicRow.

After their 2026 performance at The Gorge, The Highwomen performed at Maren Morris’ July concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.