Bianca Censori Rocks Bold Swim Outfit in Wild New Photo

Architectural designer turned fashionista, Bianca Censori, has once again graced social media with an outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

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Perhaps testing the limits of Instagram’s decency police, the 31-year-old Aussie and wife of rapper Kanye West took to her stories to share a photo of herself in grey leggings and a swimsuit that could be described as… minimal.

Censori also ditched her signature slicked-back look in favor of a flowing, dirty blonde mane that swept down past her shoulders.

This is just the latest in a series of racy outfits Censori has debuted to her 600,000+ Instagram followers. Just last month, she posted a snap of herself wearing a metallic, fringed bikini.

In the candid snap, Censori stood tall, letting her arms hang by her sides as she modeled the daring red triangle bikini, which featured silver stars and a shimmering metallic fringe. Her dark hair was swept elegantly to one side, completing the sultry look.

Never one for lengthy prose, Censori captioned the post “Jan 2026” with a horse emoji, likely a nod to the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac. She also gave a shout-out to her stylist and friend, designer Gadir Rajab.

“Perfect,” Censori’s model sister, Angelina, gushed in the comments section.

Bianca Censori Recently Pushed Back Against Rumors Kanye West Dressed Her Provocatively

This isn’t the first time Censori has opted for a “less is more” approach to fashion. The star has stepped out nearly nude on several occasions. Of course, most notably at the 2025 Grammy Awards. At the swanky event, she wore what could best be described as a strategically placed whisper of fabric.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

However, many have speculated that West, 48, is the puppet master behind her provocative wardrobe. Censori set the record straight in a February interview with Vanity Fair. She explained that she has a say in her outfits despite the internet’s insistence that West controls her style.

“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” she told the outlet. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never, ‘I was being told to do something.’”