‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OC’ Castmates Raise Eyebrows With On-Stage Twerk-Off

The new cast of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OC is already causing quite a stir after they were spotted having an on-stage twerk-off.

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According to TMZ, the eyebrow-raising antics occurred during the cast’s appearance at Bobbi Althoff’s comedy event in Los Angeles. In a video obtained by the media outlet, Althoff is seen on stage in her “Bobbi Althoff Tries Standup.” The event was part of this year’s Nefliex is a Joke Fest.

While on stage, Althoff invites attendees to do a twerking competition. Among those who accepted her challenge was Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OC castmate Madison Bontempo. The reality TV star was notably seen doing cartwheels during the dance off.

The media outlet reported that the twerk-off winner was to receive $500.

It was further revealed that Althoff will be appearing in the first season of the new Hulu reality series.

The cast of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OC was first announced in late April. The show will show the cast “collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion: they are their identity.”

“While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo,” the show’s description continues. “Scandals and secrets will be revealed, facades will crumble, and families and friendships will change forever on both sides of the battlefield as this group of strong, game-changing influencers comes together to build their answer to #MomTok.”

Along with Bontempo and Althoff, others appearing in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spinoff are Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, and Ashleigh Pease.

The new show is expected to premiere later this year.

One of the Castmates Recently Revealed Why She Joined the Show Despite Previously Rejecting Reality TV

Ovard revealed why she decided to join the cast despite being previously against reality TV.

“I am the biggest fan of the Utah show,” she explained. “When I got approached to do the Orange County version, I was so excited. I was also very hesitant.”

“There’s probably multiple Q&A’s on my YouTube channel over the years of me saying that I would never do reality TV,” she pointed out. “But here we are.”

Ovard also noted that the show felt like a “good opportunity” to share different aspects of her life. “Even though it’s reality TV, and it’s produced, it’s feeling a little bit easier for me to be natural about sharing my life,” she said. “Versus me setting up my phone and having to figure it all out on my own, versus letting people in to film things.”

Ovard shares three children with ex-husband Parker Ferris. The former couple called it quits in 2024. She already stated that the children would not appear on the show.

“[I will] blur them out if they’re in my shot,” she said. “Or post the back of their heads. I’ve said many times it’s been very, very, very hard for me to share my life the last few years. I just honestly have not known how with everything that has happened. I also think that it feels like I’ve been living … Kind of been hiding or something for the last few years.”

“I’ve always been the breadwinner, still am,” she added. “So at the end of the day, we gotta figure out how to keep it moving, how to keep it going.”