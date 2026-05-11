Diane Keaton’s Daughter Posts Emotional Mother’s Day Tribute Months After the Late Actress’ Death

A little more than six months after Diane Keaton passed away, the late actress’s daughter, Dexter, took to Instagram with an emotional Mother’s Day tribute.

Videos by Suggest

In the post, Dexter shared a series of throwback photos featuring the First Wives Club star. “First Mother’s Day without you,” Dexter wrote in the post’s caption. “I miss you more than words can say. Missing her voice, her hugs, her presence, and everything that made her home 🤍 I love you, Mom 🤍”

Keaton passed away on October 11, 2025, following a battle with pneumonia. She was 79 years old.

At the time, a Keaton spokesperson stated that Dexter and her brother, Duke, had “asked for privacy” as they mourned the late actress. The Keaton family is very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their loved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11.”

Dexter previously paid tribute to her late mom on what would have been her 80th birthday. She shared a photo of a tattoo that honored the late Godfather star. “I miss you, mom,” Dexter wrote. “Thank you @winterstone for my forever reminder of my wonderful mom.”

The tattoo featured the words “La Di Da” with a small heart. It is a reference to one of Keaton’s lines in the 1977 film Annie Hall.

Duke was also featured in the photo with a tattoo that reads, “Weird Old World.”

Keaton Once Opened up About Why She Never Married and Chose to Have Children in Her 50s

During a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Keaton spoke about why she never wanted to get married.

“Today I was thinking about this,” she said. “I’m 73, and I think I’m the only one in my generation, and maybe before, who has been a single woman all her life.”

Keaton further stated that she was “really glad” she didn’t get married and believed her exes were “happy” as well.

“I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you’re going to make a good wife,'” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.'”

Along with being vocal about her stance on marriage, Keaton was also very open about why she decided to have Dexter and Duke in her 50s.

“I didn’t think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother,” she once told Ladies’ Home Journal. “Motherhood was not an urge I couldn’t resist. It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.”

Keaton also pointed out in 2007 that Dexter and Duke had no interest in pursuing acting. “They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy,” she noted. “We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life.”