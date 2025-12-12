bad-bunny-suffers-embarrassing-fall-during-concert-ahead-of-super-bowl-halftime-show

Bad Bunny took a major fall while performing in Mexico City, but his fans were there to catch his ego.

Videos by Suggest

During his Wednesday concert in the country’s capital, the 31-year-old was dancing on stage while singing “Efecto” when he appeared to slip and take a tumble.

Fan footage showed the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, taking an unexpected seat on stage after a fall. However, the fans didn’t miss a beat—literally. They kept the concert alive, belting out lyrics until the star was back on his feet.

After a brief intermission on the floor, Bad Bunny was back on his feet, finishing the song and giving a shout-out to his impromptu backup singers in the Mexico City crowd.

Bad Bunny performs on stage during his ‘Debi tirar mas fotos’ world tour in Mexico City on December 10. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP via Getty Images)

The “Tití Me Preguntó” artist is currently on his “DeBí TiRAR Más FOTOS World Tour,” with performances in Mexico City this December. In 2026, Bunny will expand the tour to Latin America, Europe, and Australia.

Bad Bunny’s Tour is Avoiding the United States

In September, Bunny explained that he excluded U.S. concerts out of concern that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might be present outside the venues.

“Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel [to Puerto Rico], or to any part of the world,” the artist told I-D then. “There was the issue of, like, f–king ICE could be outside. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate – I’ve performed there many times,” he added.

“All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US. But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US…People from the US could come here to see the show,” Bunny advised.

However, Bad Bunny fans will soon have the chance to see him perform at one of the most prominent venues in the U.S. Of course, the artist will make a stop in San Francisco on February 8, 2026, to headline the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.