Country Music Star and His Wife Say They Are ‘Unapologetic’ About Their Politicial Views

A country star and his wife say they remain “unapologetic” as they refuse to back down when it comes to their political views.

While appearing at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest over the weekend, Jason and Brittany Aldean reflected on the public backlash they have received for being outspoken supporters of President Trump.

“I am very outspoken. I’m very bold,” Brittany told the audience.

Jason Aldean on speaking out boldly and unapologetically: “You can think we're crazy, you don't have to agree with it, that's fine, but this is how we feel and you're not going to tell us any different.”@BrittanyAldean and @Jason_Aldean live at AmFest 2025 pic.twitter.com/gjmrydFOvh — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) December 19, 2025

She then recalled having a conversation with Jason about sharing their political views without worrying about any potential consequences.

“I just don’t really care what people think,” Brittany continued. “Which I think is a characteristic that the Lord gave me and knew that I was going to be in this position, honestly. I’m just used to people criticizing us, criticizing everything that we do.”

She further shared, “So, at that point, me and Jason in the kitchen one day were like, ‘Okay, we feel this way. We know so many people do, but a lot of people are afraid to speak out or lose their job, lose their career, maybe a record deal. So, is this something that, because of the position we’re in, we’re going to be just full steam ahead and talk about it, and say, This is where we stand. We know a lot of you are with us. Let’s go. Let’s get on this train together.'”

The Country Music Star Said He Feels a Sense of Responsibility When It Comes To Sharing His Political Views Publicly

Meanwhile, Jason said he feels a responsibility to speak out about his political and religious views.

“I think we live in a country now where a lot of times if you’re a Christian, you’re made to feel like that’s a bad thing,” he explained. “Which is just not the way either one of us was raised. It’s not how we feel.”

Jason then said that he and Brittany are in a “unique” situation. He pointed out that they are under a microscope, both as a couple and as individuals.

“And I don’t know,” he continued. “I just feel like when you’re in the situation we’re in, you kind of have this obligation to speak out when you hear and see things that just don’t seem right.”

Echoing Brittany, Jason said he doesn’t worry about how other people perceive him. He also understands that not everyone will agree with his and Brittany’s views.

“For us, it’s just been kind of being unapologetic about our beliefs and how we feel,” he added. “It’s like you can think we’re crazy. You don’t have to agree with it. That’s fine, but this is how we feel, and you’re not going to tell us any different.”

The couple has been married since 2015 and shares two children. They have been vocal about their support for Trump and even recently visited his Mar-a-Lago resort.