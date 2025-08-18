Country Music Star’s Wife Has Relatable Parenting Experience at Urgent Care

A country music star’s wife had one of the most relatable parenting experiences while at an urgent care last week.

In an Instagram Stories post, Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, discussed how she took their daughter, Navy, to a nearby urgent care after the six-year-old struggled with a high fever.

“Love a little urgent care visit on a Saturday,” the country music singer’s wife wrote with a picture of her holding a coffee cup while sitting in the waiting room.

Hours later, Brittany provided her followers with an update on the situation. “Navy just has a virus and had a really high temperature,” she explained. “So I tried to let it run its course and it just wasn’t ending, so we just went to urgent care.”

However, the experience didn’t really meet her expectations. “We just waited hours for them to say, ‘It just needs to run its course and there’s really nothing you can do about it.”

She gave the camera a sarcastic thumbs up and raised the wine glass she was holding.

Despite the high temperature woes, Brittany shared photos of Navy appearing to feel better while enjoying some pool time with her older brother, Memphis.

The country music singer’s wife referred to Navy as a “tough little babe.”

Jason Aldean Previously opened up About His Approach to Parenting His Four Children

During a 2024 interview with Audacy’s Rob + Holly, Jason Aldean discussed his approach to parenting his four children.

The country music star shares daughters Keeley and Kendyl with his ex-wife Jessica and Navy and Memphis with Brittany.

“I think you just sort of raise your kids right, or try to do it the best how and instill certain things in ’em,” he explained. “And you got to let ’em chase what they’re going to chase.”

Aldean then stated, “Obviously, with me being in the music business, it’s going to be something they’re going to grow up around their whole life. I mean, I wouldn’t be shocked if they wanted to do something in the music business. It wouldn’t be that shocking to me.”

However, he noted that he wouldn’t push his children into anything. “I feel like just kind of let them figure it out,” the singer continued. “If they want to be a doctor, that’s cool too. If they want to open a flower shop, I don’t care.”

“As long as they’re happy and it’s what they want to do, I really don’t care,” he added.