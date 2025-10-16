Country Music Star Quits Band After 20 Years

There is now only one original member of The Band Perry after country artist Reid Perry parts.

The Band Perry has been fractured once again, and so soon after reuniting. What used to be a band composed of three siblings, Kimberly, Reid, and Neil. Since reforming after their 2023 hiatus, the band is now down to one original member.

When The Band Perry got back together this year, Neil Perry wasn’t part of it. His place as backing vocalist was filled by Kimberly Perry’s husband, Johnny Castello.

And now, Reid Perry has announced his departure. On October 13, the musician took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, and extended a big thank-you to his supporters.

He also mentioned his next endeavors, and they’re rather surprising.

Reid Perry Drops Performing For Management

Reid Perry has found a new calling in the country music industry. To manage upcoming artists. And he’s already found one.

“To the fans, you’ve always been my favorite part of this,” he prefaced his announcement. “I’ve decided to leave TBP.”

“I’ll be missing seeing you in the crowd at a Band Perry show but I’ll be around, managing a new voice I believe in more than anything, Ryan Coleman.”

In the same breath he displayed his appreciation for performing, he dropped that he’s pivoting to artist management. Ryan Coleman is an artist with a small following. But now he’s going to get a lot more eyes on him.

“For me it was and will always be about making great country music, with and for the hardworking people who love it and live it. Thank you for every memory, I’ll see you back in the saddle. I wish Kimberly and TBP the best as they move forward into the future,” he concluded.

His sister and only surviving original The Band Perry member, Kimberly, replied to his announcement. “Reid! Wishing you the most wonderful successes in your new era! Love you, brother!” she exclaimed, showering him with support.

Many other fans also came forward with their best wishes as he steps into this new direction.

It’s unknown who will replace Reid in The Band Perry.