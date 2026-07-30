Country Music Singer Gives 9-Year-Old Fan an Incredible Surprise

Country music singer Alexandra Kay gave a young girl an experience she’ll never forget.

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After learning about her superfan, a nine-year-old girl named Harper, on social media, Kay worked with her mom to create the ultimate surprise.

Harper’s mom Kate posted a video where she surprised the girl with a box full of concert attire: a pink fringe vest with a matching cowboy hat and cowboy boots. As soon as Harper saw the items, she told her mom “I want to go to a concert now.”

Mom was one step ahead of her.

“Guess who we’re going to see in concert tomorrow night?” she asked. And Harper knew it was her favorite singer, Kay.

Kate spoke with Country Now after the video went viral, telling the outlet that her daughter has been a fan of Kay for a few years.

“Harper’s favorite song is ‘Cupid’s a Cowgirl’ but when I say she knows every word to every song… I mean it,” the mom said.

There have been two prior attempts to see the singer in concert, but for various reasons they’ve never worked out. But when she found out that Kay was coming close to their home, she knew she had to make it work.

Alexandra Kay found Harper’s video shortly before the concert and made her own video reacting to it.

“Right before the show I got on TikTok. I saw this video of this girl getting surprised with a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. She said she was coming to see the show….I was like we got to find this little girl,” she said in her video.

The mom and daughter were “so excited” when they found out Kay saw the video.

Soon, Kay and Kate were communicating through TikTok to plan the ultimate surprise for Harper. “Harper had no idea and that moment we will remember for a lifetime,” Kate told Country Now.

Shortly after her set, Kay slipped into the audience and surprised Harper. Kate filmed the moment they met, with Harper running up to her favorite singer and giving her a big hug.

In addition to the surprise meeting, Kay gave the girl a signed setlist, and signed her cowboy hat. She also posed for pictures with Harper and her mom.

“This was a dream come true for her,” Kate said. “She tells everyone Alexandra Kay is her favorite singer. Her favorite color is also pink! I can’t think of a better role model and the time Alexandra took to do this for Harper validated why we love her so much!”