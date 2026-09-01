Country Music Mourns Another Legend Just Days After Dolly Parton’s Death

Frankie Miller, the Texas-born country music legend who scored memorable hits with “Blackland Farmer” and “Family Man,” has passed away.

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Miller died of natural causes at his home in Brady, Texas, on Aug. 29, just days after the country music industry lost recording giant and beloved actress Dolly Parton.

Miller’s death at 95 was confirmed by Heart of Texas Records President Tracy Pitcox.

“Frankie had just completed work and released his biography, The Blackland Farmer: Life Among Country Music Legends, written by Greg Wilson,” Pitcox said via a press release from Sexton Entertainment Group. “He remained active in the industry and continued to enjoy making music into his 90s.”

“He even was a special guest and performed with his long-time friend Willie Nelson a few years ago at the Luck Reunion,” Pitcox added.

Miller was born in Victoria, Texas, in 1930. His country music journey began as a teen, when he formed his fort honky tonk outfit, The Drifting Texans. Performances on live radio soon caught the attention of record labels, and he signed with Gilt Edge Records.

Miller dropped two singles in 1951 before being called into service during the Korean War. The country singer returned after two years of service as a hero. He earned a Bronze Star and climbed to the rank of sergeant.

Not long after his return stateside, Miller signed with Columbia Records. He cut the tracks “Hey Where Ya Goin?” and “It’s No Big Thing,” for the label.

Country Legend Frankie Miller Record His Signature Song

However, Miller’s breakthrough came with 1959’s “Blackland Farmer.” The track climbed to the Top 5 on the country charts. Something of an evergreen song, the tune returned to the charts in 1961.

Miller’s signature tune, inspired by his uncle, later became a hit for Sleepy LaBeef in 1971 and was recorded by Elizabeth Cook for her 2010 album Welder.

Miller went on to record several other hits, including “Family Man,” “Baby Rocked Her Dolly” and “A Little South of Memphis.”

The musician’s career highlights include performances at the Grand Ole Opry and touring alongside legendary acts like Johnny Cash, George Jones, Patsy Cline, Ernest Tubb, Buck Owens, and Willie Nelson. His music was also recorded by artists ranging from Pat Boone to Dwight Yoakam.

He enjoyed a still flourishing career into the 21st century, recording the albums The Family Man in 2006, Back When Gas Was 60 Cents A Gallon in 2012, and A Friend Remembered: My Tribute To George Jones in 2020.

Miller leaves behind two daughters, Sandi Wilson and Lori Chaney, their husbands, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.