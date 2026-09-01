Miley Cyrus Just Made a Surprising Name Change

Miley Cyrus has made a sudden change to her iconic name that has served her for decades.

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Miley Cyrus is one of pop’s most iconic names. But it seems the singer is taking her image in a new direction.

On August 31, Cyrus removed “Cyrus” from her social media identity and began presenting herself simply as “Miley.” She also posted a new image featuring herself in dramatic red lighting and captioned it “MILEY,” further emphasizing the change.

The move has prompted speculation that Cyrus wants to establish a mononymous stage identity, following artists such as Cher, Madonna, Prince and Beyoncé. However, Cyrus has not publicly explained whether she intends to make “Miley” her permanent professional name.

Miley Cyrus Taking On A New Artistic Form

The timing strongly connects the change to her next musical era. Cyrus is working on her 10th studio album, which will follow her 2025 album, Something Beautiful. She has not announced a release date for the new record.

Cyrus previously discussed the upcoming project with Wonderland magazine. She described the album as a “love story” and said it explores both romantic love and the relationship she has developed with herself. She also described peaceful love as a recurring theme across her recent work.

The new branding also follows a significant period of change in Cyrus’ career. She recently signed with Atlantic Records after previously releasing music through Sony Music’s Columbia Records. Her last studio album marked the end of her work with Columbia.

The singer has also experienced a major personal loss in recent days. Her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton, died at age 80 on August 25. Cyrus paid tribute to Parton in an emotional social media post.

Cyrus has not directly linked the removal of her surname to Parton’s death, and no reliable report establishes a connection between the two events.

I wonder what Miley will bring to her fans in her new era. Her fans are incredibly excited for what’s to come.