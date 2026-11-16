Country Music Legend Dies of Pneumonia Amidst ‘Hard Battle With Cancer’: Richard Sterben Was 83

Richard Sterban, the legendary bass vocalist of country and gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys, died on Saturday, November 14, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was 83.

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His family and bandmates announced his death, citing complications from bronchitis and pneumonia following a long and difficult battle with cancer.

Sterban became a defining voice in American country music through his remarkable bass vocals and more than five decades with The Oak Ridge Boys. Fans particularly recognised his distinctive contribution to the group’s 1981 smash hit, “Elvira,” whose famous low-pitched refrain became one of the song’s most memorable features.

Richard Sterben Began Performing At Only Six Years Old

Born on April 24, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey, Sterban discovered his passion for singing during childhood. He began performing in church at age six and later pursued professional music.

Before joining The Oak Ridge Boys in 1972, Sterban sang backup for Elvis Presley as a member of the Stamps Quartet. He ultimately left Presley’s touring ensemble to pursue his ambition of becoming part of a leading vocal group.

His decision helped transform the Oak Ridge Boys into one of country music’s most successful acts. The group achieved 17 No. 1 country hits and earned five Grammy Awards throughout its celebrated career.

Other notable recordings included “Bobbie Sue” and “American Made.” The group also received widespread recognition for blending traditional gospel harmonies with contemporary country music.

In 2015, Sterban and his fellow Oak Ridge Boys members entered the Country Music Hall of Fame, recognising their extraordinary contribution to American music.

Sterban stepped away from regular touring in 2025 because of health concerns. However, he returned to the Grand Ole Opry in January 2026 to perform “Elvira” with his bandmates, receiving a standing ovation.

Sterban leaves behind his wife, Donna, two daughters, three sons, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.