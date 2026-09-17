Country Music Favorite Appears on Camera Amidst Health Concerns, Breaks Some Unfortunate News to Fans

A veteran country music performer just took to social media, appearing on camera to break some heartbreaking health news to fans, face to face.

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“Country AF” performer Colt Ford has a history of being a straight shooter with his fans. Last month, he broke the news of a horrifying-looking tour bus crash in Germany in about the bluntest way possible.

“One minute you’re headed to Germany for a show and prepping for single release,” the 56-year-old wrote in his Aug. 12 post alongside a snap of his wrecked bus. “The next thing you know your Bus is in the ditch and you’re getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by First Responders.“

The country music personality, real name Jason Farris Brown, went on to assure fans that everyone aboard the bus was okay. However, the “Farm Life” performer went on to cancel a series of tour dates, citing his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Ford took to social media earlier this week to reveal that his shoulder needed more time to heal than he’d first anticipated.

“Almost 20 years, and it finally happened,” the “Chicken and Biscuits” artist said in his Sept. 14 video, referring to finally being forced to cancel shows after being a dedicated touring act.

“Unfortunately, I was hurting a little bit more than we realized,” Ford, who sported an arm sling in the footage, added. “I’m having to cancel the rest of the year, have some more surgery, and hopefully get back out there next year.”

Colt Ford Promises Country Music Fans He’ll Be Back ASAP, Hints at New Songs

Despite his 2026 touring dates all being wiped clean, Ford assured fans he’d be back on stage spitting honky tonk rhymes ASAP. He hinted that even supernatural forces couldn’t keep him from performing tunes like “Truck On Fire” live for fans.

“I ain’t gonna let the devil win,” Ford declared. “They ain’t gonna get me. They ain’t gonna make me quit.”

Colt Ford performs in 2023. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

That said, just because Ford can’t be on the road doesn’t mean he won’t be able to unleash new tunes on music listeners around the world.

“I got about a handful of [new tracks.] I’m gonna give it to you,” he told fans in the video. I’ll see y’all next year. I love y’all. God bless.”

“Love Y’all,” he wrote alongside the post.

Of course, fans rallied around Ford in the comments section.

“Get your feet up and rest bro,” one top comment read. God bless you Colt. Keep fighting, the devil won’t never win,’ another fan offered.

“Take care! Hang in there. Prayers for a full recovery,” a third fan wrote.







