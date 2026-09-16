Lil Nas X Shares Heartbreaking Personal Update

Rapper Lil Nas X used social media to share his mother, Tameka Hill’s death with his fans. On August 29, he shared a touching tribute to her.

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“RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. this one’s gonna hurt. 🥹🥹,” the rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, wrote in a since deleted Instagram post.

According to People, the post included three pictures: one of Tameka Hill looking at the camera, one of her and the rapper at an event, and one of the two together when Lil Nas X was a child.

On September 16, the rapper shared a framed picture of him and his mother in his Instagram Story.

Photo Credit: Lil Nas X/Instagram

Hill’s age and cause of death have not been revealed.

Her death comes one year after the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting a police officer while walking naked down Ventura Boulevard. In April 2026, a judge accepted his motion to enter a mental health program.

In June, he made his return to Instagram, sharing a positive update about his mental health and what he’s been up to.

It is unclear why he deleted the post about his mother, but in the past he talked about their complicated relationship.

He told Variety in 2020 that their relationship was strained due to her personal struggles.

“She’s an addict, so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love,” he said.