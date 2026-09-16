R&B Legend and Football Player Husband Announce Pregnancy

Singer Ciara and football player Russell Wilson are expanding their family again! The 40-year-old hitmaker announced her pregnancy on September 6.

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“One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺🖤,” the couple captioned their Instagram post.

In a video, the singer can be seen hanging a little white onesie on a clothing line alongside four white tees. Her bump is on full display as she smiles and holds up her hand.

The next photo shows her standing beside the shirts, each labeled with the name of one of her four other children. Ciara shares three children with Wilson: 2-year-old Amora Princess, 6-year-old Win Harrison, and 9-year-old Sienna Princess. She also has a son, 12-year-old Future Zahir, who she shares with her ex, Future.

(L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend The One Party by Uber: New York City at Pier 36 on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Uber)

Their announcement post also includes video of Wilson admiring the shirts, their youngest daughter taking pictures of her mom, and Ciara flashing the number five with her hand.

“Baby Cinco! @ciara,” Wilson commented on the post.

“It’s about damn time. 😂 I love you guys so much!!!!! Sooooo happy for you!!! 5️⃣ 🎉🎉🎉😘🥰❤️,” Vanessa Bryant commented. Her daughter Natalia added, “Yayyy!!! Baby #5!!❤️love you guys so much!”

On September 7, they shared another cute video announcement on Instagram.

“We’re going to send a photo and a little video to … your grandpa Carlton and grandma Jackie,” Wilson said as he set up the camera.

“Why?” Future asked. “Because we’ve got something to tell them, ready?” Wilson asked. The couple then counted to five in Spanish before yelling “We’re having another baby,” and revealing her bump.

The older kids seemed surprised by the news. “Oh my god! Actually? No way!” Future said. “The speculations were true! I knew it,” he quipped as the kids went running. “Let’s go!” he yelled.

In July, Wilson hinted at the impending arrival in an interview with PEOPLE.

“We have four amazing kids. I’m trying to see if she’ll let me have a fifth,” he said.

The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, commemorating the occasion with an Instagram post on July 6.