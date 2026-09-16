Popular Actress Skips Emmys Ceremony for Mysterious Reasons

Despite being announced as a presenter, Keke Palmer was a no-show at this year’s Emmy Awards. And the Emmy-nominated actress and host hasn’t given any reason as to why she bailed.

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She was active on social media hours before the ceremony, posting about her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

According to TMZ, Palmer was set to present the award for Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series alongside Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez. They reached out to her team for an explanation, but heard nothing back.

Keke Palmer is seen on July 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Hernandez ended up presenting the award alone, using the attention to shout out his Latin community.

Before presenting the award, he used the time to reveal that it was his first trip to the award show.

“I don’t know what parties I’ve been invited to, and I don’t know what parties you have been invited to, so just very quickly I would like to say hello to Harrison Ford,” he joked. Ford acknowledged the shout out, waving to Hernandez.

“You are a legend and a real inspiration to me, and I would like to invite you to have dinner at my house.” While Ford looked shocked, his wife, Callista Flockhart, laughed.

Hernandez then turned his attention to another famous face in the audience.

“I wanna say hi to Zendaya. Hi. You’re a beast and you’re amazing, and I saw you and I wanted to play it cool, and I decided I can’t do that,” he said. “So I would like to invite you and Spider-Man to have dinner at my house. ’Sup, man.”