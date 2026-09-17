Beloved ’90s Singer Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Duncan Sheik, the singer-songwriter behind the ’90s earworm “Barely Breathing,” has been hospitalized.

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“Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition,” a statement shared on the 56-year-old’s Instagram on Sept. 16 explained. “Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”

“We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate,” the statement added. “Thank you for the continued love and support.”

Duncan Sheik in 2022. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The news follows several previous personal updates from the singer revealing he’d recently been in and out of the hospital.

“Sorry for the selfies. But I’m still bored in hospital. Do you like (good) magazines?” he wrote alongside an Instagram selfie earlier this month. “I would prefer to be home making music. But a bit of reflection is not too bad … boring hospital stays have their benefits (outside the obvious.),” he wrote alongside another hospital selfie back in August.

Outside of his hit Grammy-winning ’90s single, Sheik went on to be a prolific composer for stage productions. He’s perhaps best known for writing the music for Steven Sater’s Spring Awakening. The acclaimed play is set for a revival this fall.

Fans and Friends Rally Behind Singer-Songwriter Duncan Sheik

Meanwhile, fans and friends alike showed their support for Sheik in the comments section of his post announcing his hospitalization.

“Will be chanting for Duncan’s health and recovery,” one thoughtful fan wrote. “Your music has healed so many of us. Universe of healing prayers surround you from all parts of the world,” a second fan penned.

‘Barely Breathing’ singer Duncan Sheik performs in 1997. (Photo by Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

“Sending love,” fellow ’90s hit-making singer Lisa Loeb wrote. Pop star Lizzo added a straightforward red heart emoji. Spring Awakening actor Sean Grandillo wrote: “Dude. Love you. Please take all the time and space you need to recover. You are so important to so many of us!!!!”