At Least 10 Dead After Fireworks Explosion at Festival

A celebration in Mexico turned deadly after pyrotechnics exploded on September 5. The incident took place in Temascalcingo, a municipality in central Mexico with 66,000 residents, the AP reported.

Videos by Suggest

Temascalcingo is about 100 miles northwest of Mexico City.

Members of the town gathered to celebrate a festival for a patron saint next to the Nuestra Señora de la Luz church. Hundreds of people were preparing for a fireworks festival when the explosion happened.

The blast collapsed a wall, killing 10 people and injuring another 64, according to Mexican authorities. Two priests and a local bishop were injured.

#WATCH | Mexico: Fireworks Blast At Church Festival Kills 10, Injures 64



At least 10 people were killed and 64 injured after stored pyrotechnic material exploded near a church in Santa María Canchesdá during patron saint festivities. The blast caused part of the structure to… pic.twitter.com/ojBARkstQJ — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) September 7, 2026

Currently, the cause of the explosion has not been determined. But the Mexico State Attorney General’s Office has opened an investigation.

Video of the incident has been spreading across X, with footage from the moment of the explosion, and others that show the aftermath.

According to Tendencia Noticias, a local news outlet on X, the fireworks were stored next to the temple. They exploded, which brought part of the roof slab down and destroyed the structure. Anyone nearby was likely crushed.

The two priests were identified as Fernando Chávez Cruz and Javier Sánchez Montes. They are saying minors were also injured.

Part of the investigation will be finding out if the pyrotechnics had permission to store them so close to the temple.