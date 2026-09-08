Lori Loughlin to Divorce Husband 7 Years After Their Big Scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three decades. The couple has been through a lot in the last decade, including the college admission scandal.

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According to TMZ, Loughlin filed the paperwork, ending her marriage to Mossimo Giannulli, who she married in 1997. The couple share two adult daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella.

Loughlin listed the date of separation as August 31, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause. The couple also has a prenup in place, and Loughlin said they’d figure out support at a later date. TMZ claimed that the prenup could leave their assets largely separate.

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Word of the couple’s separation first became public in October 2025, shortly after they listed their Hidden Hills mansion, which sold for $12.65 million.

“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Loughlin’s rep, Elizabeth Much, told People at the time.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud in 2020 after being accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. They were falsely listed as recruits for the school’s crew team.

That year, Loughlin was sentenced to serve two months in federal prison. Giannulli, who created the Mossimo clothing brand, was sentenced to five months.

The actress was released in December 2020.

Loughlin, who is back on the Hallmark Channel, also returned to Instagram ahead of the divorce announcement.

“Here’s to things working out 🤍,” she captioned the post, a video of what she’s recently been up to.