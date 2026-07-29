Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Unable to Talk Amidst ‘Brutal’ Tongue Cancer Battle



Nearly a year after she was diagnosed with tongue cancer, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough is unable to talk due to the “brutal’ treatments she’s had.

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The ex-reality TV star’s family first opened up about the cancer diagnosis earlier this month, revealing that she was first diagnosed after noticing a painful spot on her tongue. After having a biopsy done, it was revealed that she had squamous cell carcinoma on the tongue.

Keough’s older children, Kara and Shane, spoke out about the situation, stating that she is “in the middle of one of the most painful and vulnerable seasons of her life.”

While speaking about the diagnosis, Kara said the former reality TV star has already undergone two surgeries. During the second procedure, doctors removed lymph nodes where the cancer had spread. She began chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy last month.

Kara spoke about how “relentless” the treatments have been on her mom.

“She is exhausted, struggling to stay awake, and becoming malnourished,” Kara pointed out. “Because the pain in her tongue and throat makes swallowing even the smallest bites or sips incredibly difficult. Every day is a battle just to get enough nutrition and hydration to continue treatment.”

Keough Endures Not Talking and Other Life Struggles

In an Instagram Stories post on July 27, Kara revealed that her mom isn’t speaking currently.

“The tongue and throat pain, paired with the mucus from radiation on the area, is just brutal,” Kara shared. “Poor mama has to spit into tissues all day. Poor mama has to spit into tissues all day.”

Kara also recently shared that her mom was scheduled ot receive a gastrostomy tube (G-tube) to get nutrition. The former reality TV star hadn’t eaten in weeks and was “extremely depleted.”

However, Kara noted that the tube insertion has been delayed due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) that was discovered in her mom’s leg.

“The feeding tube can’t be put directly into her stomach until there’s clarity on the infection,” Kara wrote.

She then added, “Prayer needs: that this infection clears quickly, that she can get the G-tube surgery imminently so that hangry Jeana doesn’t murder someone, and that we can quickly resume treatment so that this torment can be put in the rear view mirror.”

Keough is also unable to work due to her “overwhelming ” cancer treatments. This is why Kara has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the medical expenses.

Keough was on Real Housewives of Orange County for five seasons between 2006 and 2010.