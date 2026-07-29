Details of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member’s Child Support Battle Revealed

Comedian and Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member Michael Blackson has resolved his child support and custody dispute with Nadia Beddini, the mother of his young son, Kweku, after reaching a court-approved settlement that outlines financial support, shared custody and travel arrangements.

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According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Blackson agreed to pay Beddini $4,500 per month in child support for Kweku, who is approaching his first birthday. He also agreed to pay $5,000 toward Beddini’s legal fees as part of the settlement. A judge signed off on the agreement, bringing the case to a close.

The settlement establishes joint legal and physical custody of the child. Under the agreement, Blackson and Beddini will both participate in major decisions involving Kweku’s health, education and welfare, while also sharing parenting time.

Michael Blackson Doesn’t Have Full Control Over Kweku, However

The custody arrangement also addresses international travel. Court documents state that Blackson cannot take Kweku outside the United States without Beddini’s written approval.

Beddini, however, may travel internationally with their son provided she gives Blackson written notice and a travel itinerary before leaving the country. TMZ noted that the pair previously travelled to Ghana to introduce Kweku to Blackson’s family.

The agreement follows a period of public attention surrounding Blackson’s personal life. Kweku was born within approximately two months of another son, Michael Jr., whom Blackson shares with his former fiancée, Rada Darling. The overlapping pregnancies became a storyline after Beddini appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Beddini previously told TMZ that she and Blackson had been friends for years before beginning a romantic relationship. She said they planned to have a child together and maintained that Darling knew about their relationship.

Darling publicly disputed that account, saying she knew other women were part of Blackson’s life but did not understand the extent of his relationship with Beddini until the pregnancy became public while filming the reality series.

While the circumstances surrounding the family’s public story attracted significant attention, the court-approved settlement shifts the focus toward shared parenting and the long-term care of the couple’s son.