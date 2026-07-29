ABC Star Exits Show After Co-Star Accidentally Hit Her in the Face

There was a shocking exit this week on Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro. Dancer Natalie Jolley was eliminated, and it wasn’t because of bad dancing.

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In the episode, the 10 dancers were set to learn and perform a group dance choreographed by guest judge Britt Stewart, People reported.

During practice, dancer Stephani Sosa accidentally hit Jolley in the face when the choreography called for her to swing her arm. Stepping back, Jolley was sobbing in pain and grabbed her face. When Stewart checked on her, she said she felt dizzy.

After removing her hands from her face, Jolley’s eye was swollen shut. Another contestant said it looked “like a black eye.”

Sosa was remorseful, which was shown in her tearful confessional.

“I don’t know what happened. The dance was moving so quickly, and Natalie got hit in the face. I just hate being the one that caused that. Like, I just feel horrible. I know she’s worked really hard to be here, and I hope she’s okay.”

“Sorry, I just care,” she added.

After performing their final group dances, two dancers were placed in danger of elimination.

“Tonight was the last dance for … neither of you,” judge Shirley Ballas told the group. “Following Natalie’s injury, she was not medically cleared to compete, and so she has been eliminated.”

Multiple competitors expressed their shock that Jolley was being eliminated. One called the decision “harsh.”

Host Robert Irwin then brought Jolley to the stage to say goodbye.

“I’m really sad and disappointed that I won’t be able to continue in this competition, but the most important thing is just to take care of my body so that I can dance again,” she said. “I love all of you so, so, so much and I’m going to miss you all. Thank you so much.”

Sosa’s brother, Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa, defended his sister after people on TikTok claimed she should have been eliminated instead of Jolley.

He wrote, “this comment section…my sister apologized to Natalie they didn’t air it. Also this happens all the time when you are rehearsing.”