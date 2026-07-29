popular-country-singer-stops-concert-after-3-songs-due-to-illness

A country music singer was forced to cut her concert short after just three songs, emotionally telling fans she was “extremely sick.”

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The tearful incident took place at the Denver stop of Megan Moroney’s “Cloud 9” tour on July 28.

“This is obviously the last thing that I ever wanted to do but I am obviously extremely sick and I thought I did everything to make myself better and… I just can’t play this show tonight,” the 28-year-old explained in fan footage from the very short concert.

“I will make it up to you guys; I absolutely promise I’ll be back,” the “Am I Okay?” singer added. “But I want to give you guys the show you deserve. I’m probably gonna go cry in my dressing room now.”

Of course, Fans rallied behind the teary-eyed Moroney with a series of honky tonk hoots.

“I promise I’ll make it up to you guys like, 10 times. I love you, and I’m really sorry,” she added.

The “Wish I Didn’t” singer then stepped backstage, the concert abruptly finished.

Megan Moroney Takes to Social Media After Stopping Concert After 3 Songs

Meanwhile, in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories, Moroney described the decision to cancel the show as “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

“I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight,” the “No Caller ID” singer wrote. “I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all.”

Image via Instagram/Megan Moroney

Moroney also announced she will return to Denver on Aug. 27 for a makeup show. All tickets from the July 28 show will be honored for the new date. Fans can also request a refund.

Megan Moroney performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ on July 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)



Moroney is currently on her “Cloud 9” tour, supporting her third studio album of the same name. The tour launched in late May and runs through October 1.