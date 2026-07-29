Celebrity Welcomes Baby Girl, Who Will Be an Heir to a Successful Business Empire

The heir to a trucking empire just welcomed a new passenger, as his UK influencer wife made their new baby girl Instagram official…

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Ashley Stobart, wife of Ed Stobart (grandson of trucking magnate Eddie Stobart), recently took to social media to share a series of heartwarming snapshots of their newborn.

The series of shots kicked off with Ashley sitting up in her hospital bed, cradling her fourth child (her third with husband Ed, whom she married in 2021 per The Sun), looking effortlessly glam with her makeup perfectly intact. Ed joined them, looking equally polished, though a post-birth smooch may have been responsible for his glossy lips.

The series of shots also included the strawberry moon their baby girl was born under, a sneak peek at the nursery (complete with a teddy bear and a “sweetheart” pillow) and, of course, an obligatory video of the newborn doing what she does best: being adorable.

“We love you so, so much…Born beneath the Strawberry Moon 🍓🌕 Mummy, Daddy, Saskia, Snowie & Teddy love you more than words could ever say. You are our perfect little girl,” the 36-year-old mom of four wrote alongside the June 28 post.

Ashley Stobart Announced Her Upcoming Baby Girl Back in March

Ashley, founder of Cosmetic Consult and co-host of the Nip Tuck podcast, revealed her baby bump earlier this year while simultaneously launching a new skincare product.

In a series of shots posted back in March that were definitely 100% candid and not staged at all, the girl boss stood in a photography studio, laptop in hand, phone at the ready, gazing thoughtfully at a corkboard full of her next big ideas. She also wore a sleek black outfit that left little to the imagination when it came to her very visible baby bump.

“Been working on a few things…” she captioned the post for her over 115K followers.

Ed, Ashley’s husband, prefers to stay firmly out of the spotlight: no Instagram grid, no PR moments, just the quiet life. His father, Edward, helped build the family trucking empire to a cool £100 million (132 million in US dollars) before selling it off in 2004.

Clearly, Ed is happy to let Ashley handle the social media fame for the both of them.